2023: I’m determined to bequeath irreversible political process, Buhari assures Nigerians

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians that his administration would bequeath an irreversible political process that would continue to be acceptable to the people. Buhari, who referred to the outcomes of the off-season’s elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states as testimonies to his administration’s commitment to credible polls, said this yesterday while receiving a delegation from Nasarawa State.

The President urged the electorate to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections to ensure continuity in the polity, and stability in the country and West African region even as he insisted that the ruling party would win in 2023. According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President told the high-powered delegation led by the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, that the Electoral Act he signed earlier this year was an attestation of the fulfillment of the administration’s determination and commitment to the tenets of the rule of law.

The President said; “On the issues of credible, free and fair elections in the country, I have always re-assured my listeners both at home and abroad, my personal desire and indeed the priority of this administration is to bequeath to our nation an irreversible political process that continues to be both democratic and acceptable to the people. ‘‘My desire for our nation is that the 2023 general elections should clearly mark the commencement of the institutional strength of our electoral body in conducting acceptable, credible and violence-free elections.

‘‘The forthcoming general elections will provide us with the opportunity to convince the electorate on the need for continuity to enable our party to consolidate on our achievements in the last seven years. Noting that Nasarawa remained very dear to his heart, the President described the State as the symbol of hope and determination in collective efforts to entrench democracy in Nigeria. He recounted that in 2011, the State stood out during the general elections of that year, as the one State that compensated the political efforts in the then Congress for Progressive Change, defying rigging and ensuring that their voices mattered. Nasarawa State governor told the President that the delegation comprising political office holders, royal fathers and community leaders was in the Villa to show appreciation for the numerous projects executed by the Buhari Administration which Nasarawa State ‘‘is among the great beneficiaries.’’

 

