2023: I’m determined to bequeath irreversible political process, Buhari assures

…calls Anambra, Ekiti, Osun elections testimony to commitment to credible polls
…insists APC’ll win

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would bequeath an irreversible political process that would continue to be acceptable to the people.

Buhari, who referred to the outcomes of the off-season’s elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun states as testimonies to his administration’s commitment to credible polls, said this Friday while receiving a delegation from Nasarawa State.

The President urged the electorate to vote the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next general elections to ensure continuity in the polity, and stability in the country and West African region even as he insisted that the ruling party would win in 2023.

According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President told the high-powered delegation, led by the State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, that the Electoral Act be signed earlier this year was an attestation of the fulfilment of the administration’s determination and commitment to the tenets of the rule of law.

 

