News

2023: I’m having Obi-like support, says Eze

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya Comment(0)

Labour Party candidate in Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Dr. Emmanuel Ezeh has boasted of having the type of support the Presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi is having across party lines. He disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, where he said that his supporters cut across the party lines. Ezeh said: “I am one candidate who has Obicentric followers. The PDP, APC, YPP and everybody who is obi-centric is supporting me, gladdens my heart and also leaves me with a lot of responsibility. “I need to speak on issues and issues alone. That you are in PDP does not mean you will buy food cheaper; we are all within this state.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Again, govs to meet Buhari

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Nigeria governors have resolved to again, meet President Muhammadu Buhari over the rising state of insecurity in the country.The state chiefs executives had met with the president over the same issue in August this year and demanded a rejig of the security architecture.The governors, at the end of their 22nd virtual meeting […]
News Top Stories

WHO frets over new COVID-19 variant, Omicron

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

The World Health Organisation has classified the new COVID- 19 strain, Omicron (B.1.1.529):SARS-CoV-2, as a variant of concern.   A statement by the global body yesterday, noted that the Omicron variant was first reported to WHO from South Africa on 24 November 2021, adding that the epidemiological situation in South Africa has been characterized by […]
News Top Stories

Fitch affirms Nigeria at ‘B’; outlook stable

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nigeria’s Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at ‘B’ with a stable outlook. In a statement released yesterday, the rating agency said that Nigeria’s ‘B’ rating is supported by: “The large size of the country’s economy, a low General Government (GG) debt-to-GDP ratio, small foreign-currency (FX) indebtedness of the sovereign, and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica