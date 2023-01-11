2023: I’m having Obi-like support, says Eze

Labour Party candidate in Abakaliki/ Izzi Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State, Dr. Emmanuel Ezeh has boasted of having the type of support the Presidential candidate of the party, Peter Obi is having across party lines. He disclosed this during an interaction with journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, where he said that his supporters cut across the party lines. Ezeh said: “I am one candidate who has Obicentric followers. The PDP, APC, YPP and everybody who is obi-centric is supporting me, gladdens my heart and also leaves me with a lot of responsibility. “I need to speak on issues and issues alone. That you are in PDP does not mean you will buy food cheaper; we are all within this state.”
