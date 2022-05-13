2023: I’m in presidential race to rescue Nigeria –Saraki

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant Bukola Saraki has said he is in the 2023 presidential race to rescue Nigeria from its numerous problems. The former Senate President, who formally joined the race to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, promised to make a difference if elected.

The former Kwara State governor, who la-mented insecurity, poverty and youth unemployment in the land, said he would fix the health, education and housing sectors. Saraki said these at a breakfast meeting with delegates, political associates and the media in Abuja. He insisted he has what it takes to save the country because he has always “been driven by the deep conviction to serve, to help, to proffer solutions and to leave behind a legacy of courage, of hard work and of unyielding commitment to making a difference”. The medical doctor said: “For all that we have experienced in the last couple of years, the 2023 presidential election looms large as another watershed moment in our political history.

“We must all acknowledge that some things have happened in this country in the last couple of years that no one could have imagined possible only less than a decade ago. 2023 therefore presents us with a great moment of decision: the moment to choose hope over hopelessness; the moment to choose peace and security over fear and terror; the moment to choose unity and inclusion over division and exclusion; the moment that we draw a bold line in the sands of history and say, ‘no more’, and then move ahead as one people, as one nation, towards our God-assigned destiny as the greatest black nation on the face of the earth.”

He added: “We all have reasons to be worried about the future of this country. But this is not the time to surrender and wallow in despair. Rather, this is the moment, when all patriots and citizens of goodwill must show courage, rise above those lines of divisions that have kept us apart over the years and ask this very important question: ‘where do we go from here?’ “The stakes have never been higher for our country. This is the moment that we must put in everything we have to save this nation because what we have today is not our country. This certainly, is not the Nigeria of the dreams of our founding fathers and those who came after them.

“Where has this our Nigeria gone? How can we rediscover it and make it even greater for our children and for generations yet unborn? This is the reason I am running. I want to be President because I believe that this Nigeria is still possible in our lifetime.” Saraki assured Nigerians that he is an asset that Nigeria and Nigerians need to advance democratic leadership, given his portfolio of experience as governor and Senate President. Saraki decried the exo-dus of some of Nigeria’s “best and brightest brains” to other countries, promising to reverse the trend by providing incentives “to reverse the brain drain and keep our professionals in the country”. He said: “I know how business works. I know how the government functions. And I know how the legislature operates.

This diverse experience stands me out. And I will bring the experience to bear in getting the most critical constituencies behind the tough decisions that we must take if Nigeria must survive. “I will be President for all because I represent a Nigerian identity that is truly diverse, truly inclusive and truly Nigerian. I will be the bridge between the young and the old. I will be the bridge between the private sector and the public sector. I will be the bridge between Muslims and Christians. I will be the bridge between North and the South because I’m the Nigerian for all Nigerians.”

