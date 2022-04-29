2023: I’m most outstanding aspirant for presidency, says Osinbajo

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has claimed to be the most outstanding candidate among those jostling to clinch the position of the president of the country in 2023. Osinbajo made this claim lateWednesday eveningatan Iftar (breaking of fast) dinner for the members of the State HouseCorrespondentsinhis official residence at the Presidential Villa. According to him, in terms of preparedness and experience, he stood out among those aspirants vying for thesingleslotof theruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the presidential election. Hesaid:“Ihavebeengiven opportunitiesthatmanymay not have had.

I think those opportunities are meant to be for a particular purpose. And I think that time has come. This is the time when all of my experiences have now come to the fore. And I will use all of what I have to serve this country. “This is really one of the reasons why I chose to run. There are those who may say ‘well, he’s just a politician speaking.’

But I can tell you from the bottom of my heart that I believe that we have a real opportunity here to do something different for our country. “I know everyone else who is running for office. Frankly, to tell you the honest truth, just in terms of preparation for the job, I don’t think I need to make a case.

In terms of preparation for the job, no one else comes close to me. “When I spoke about this once, one of the aspirants brought out their CV and I said, the truth is, everyone who wants to take over on May 29, at least everyone who is running today would need plenty of time to even discover where their green pen is. Very few people have the kind of training and experience that is required for this kind of job.”

Osinbajo said since his official declaration for president in the last three weeks, he had met with various groups, including governors, delegates and party leaders. Earlier, the Interim Chairman of the State House Press Corps, Ismaila Chafe, noted that many members of the corps have seen presidents and vicepresidents come and go in their reporting career spanning over a decade. “We have seen presidents and vice-presidents come and go. But with profound humility, we can say that you have made a difference in the way you have related with the State House Press Corps.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...