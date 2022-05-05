2023: I’m most qualified for senate – Dafinone

An aspirant for Delta Central senatorial seat on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ede Omueya Dafinone, yesterday described himself as the most qualified candidate to occupy the Nigerian Senate for Delta Central. Dafinone met Delta Central APC executives in Sapele and Ethiope West respectively, saying he is also asking for support to deliver the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo- Agege as governor in 2023.

He told APC leaders that he was in the race to improve on the outstanding job the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo- Agege, has done at the senate, adding that he needs their support and advice for a successful mission. He said: “I present myself as someone qualified to run, represent and most importantly somebody qualified to defeat the PDP. “I am asking for your support to win the senate position, and to also deliver the position of the Governor of Delta State to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. What the senator has done in seven years is outstanding. Very few senators can boast of what he has done, whether past Senator President or Deputy Senate President.

