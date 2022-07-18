News

2023: I’m not averse to scrutiny of my health condition – Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar said he is not averse to scrutiny into his health condition because of the consequential nature of the 2023 elections.

He, however, said such scrutiny should be objective and not contrived as was the case of a viral video in circulation in some social media platforms.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, in reaction to the video where the former vice president was seen being assisted to strap his car seat belt by an aide, said the PDP presidential candidate was in good health.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. For the records, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in robust good health,” Ibe stated.

He reminded Nigerians that Atiku was in Osogbo, the Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP for last weekend’s governorship election.

Ibe defended the action of the aide, arguing: “That protective  operations encompasses all measures being  put in  place  to  ensure extreme safety of a VIP both on foot movements, static, and on motion.

“It is the responsibility of the head of Atiku Abubakar’s security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement.

“Since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey be it short or long distance cannot be over emphasised. The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Police Commission approves reinstatement of 21 officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

…lifts suspension on SP The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the reinstatement of a total of 21 officers, even as it directed the promotion of some of them to the next ranks. In a statement by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, the PSC also announced the lifting of suspension […]
News

Senate wants N9.2bn NASS renovation project prioritised

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to ensure that the renovation of the National Assembly Complex was treated as a priority project in the implementation of the 2021 Budget. The committee has also charged the FCTA to ensure the extension of the railway services beyond […]
News

Lagos to re-train Danfo drivers, conductors

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos State government yesterday said it would train all commercial bus drivers and their conductors in the state as part of its bus reform initiatives, saying that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu won’t phase out yellow buses in order not to worsen the unemployment challenge in the country. Hence, the government said it would rather reform […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica