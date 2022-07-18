2023: I’m not averse to scrutiny of my health condition – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar said he is not averse to scrutiny into his health condition because of the consequential nature of the 2023 elections.

He, however, said such scrutiny should be objective and not contrived as was the case of a viral video in circulation in some social media platforms.

Atiku’s media aide, Paul Ibe, in reaction to the video where the former vice president was seen being assisted to strap his car seat belt by an aide, said the PDP presidential candidate was in good health.

“Nothing can be further from the truth. For the records, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is in robust good health,” Ibe stated.

He reminded Nigerians that Atiku was in Osogbo, the Osun State on Thursday for the grand rally of the PDP for last weekend’s governorship election.

Ibe defended the action of the aide, arguing: “That protective operations encompasses all measures being put in place to ensure extreme safety of a VIP both on foot movements, static, and on motion.

“It is the responsibility of the head of Atiku Abubakar’s security to ensure his safety before the convoy commences any movement.

“Since VIP movement entails protective driving, securing a VIP before embarking on any type of journey be it short or long distance cannot be over emphasised. The overriding consideration at all times is the safety of Atiku Abubakar.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...