2023: I’m not in a hurry to endorse any aspirant – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has revealed that he is not a hurry to endorse the Presidential ambition of any aspirant ahead of the 2023 general elections.

 

Obasanjo stated this against the backdrop of consultations by politicians aspiring to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari come 2023.

With less than 11 months to the 2023 general elections, political bigwigs, particularly those hoping to rule Nigeria, have started consulting with those they think can improve their chances of realising their dream.

Some of these politicians have taken their consultation visits to the residences of Obasanjo, former Military Heads of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babaginda and Gen. AbdulSallam Abubakar.

Those that have visited Obasanjo at his penthouse residence located within the premises of his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State, included: the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, Chief Dele Momodu, Senator Bukola Saraki and the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed.

Others are: Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Prof. Ango Abdullahi, PDP Vice Presidential candidate in 2019 election, Peter Obi, former Governors, Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Liyel Imoke (Cross River) and Donald Duke (Cross River).

But, Obasanjo while speaking at an international symposium, organised to mark his 85th birthday at the OOPL on Saturday, declared that, he had not endorsed the Presidential aspiration of anyone jostling to succeed Buhari.

He disclosed that his choice of any candidate would be informed by wide consultation and counsel from his friends from both within and outside the country.

 

