2023: I’m not mobilising Southern Nigeria against Atiku, PDP – Duke

Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke has denied the reports that he is mobilising Southern Nigeria against Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for next year’s presidential election. Dukeinastatementsaidthe claims in the report published by a national newspaper, were untrueandunfounded.

He said: “In the report, it wasalludedthatformerPresident Olusegun Obasanjo is upset over the outcome of the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the party. “It also claimed that Obasanjo is equally unhappy that the party did not promote power to shift from the North to the South as President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC), a northerner is almost completing his two terms of eight years.”

