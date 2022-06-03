News

2023: I’m not mobilising Southern Nigeria against Atiku, PDP – Duke

Posted on Author ANAYO EZUGWU Comment(0)

Former Cross River State Governor Donald Duke has denied the reports that he is mobilising Southern Nigeria against Atiku Abubakar. Atiku is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for next year’s presidential election. Dukeinastatementsaidthe claims in the report published by a national newspaper, were untrueandunfounded.

He said: “In the report, it wasalludedthatformerPresident Olusegun Obasanjo is upset over the outcome of the just-concluded Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary election where former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emerged as the presidential candidate of the party. “It also claimed that Obasanjo is equally unhappy that the party did not promote power to shift from the North to the South as President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress (APC), a northerner is almost completing his two terms of eight years.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

3 UN Peacekeepers killed in CAR attacks

Posted on Author Reporter

  Three United Nations (UN) peacekeepers have been killed in attacks in the Central African Republic, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres’ spokesman said in a statement. Three peacekeepers from Burundi were killed and two others wounded by armed attackers on the domestic security forces and the UN’s MINUSCA mission in Dekoa, Kemo prefecture, and Bakouma […]
News

Air pollution can affect lung health of infants

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in Germany have found that infants exposed to even low levels of air pollution experience reduced lung function as children and teenagers. These new findings of a study were presented at the international congress of the European Respiratory Society (ERS) in in Vienna, Austria. Their study found that exposure to air pollution in the […]
News Top Stories

We are not admitting undergraduates for 2021/2022 academic session, says UI Senate

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Following the disruption of its academic calendar due to the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), which started in March last year and ended in December, the Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has said that the institution will not admit undergraduate students to the school through the Joint Admission […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica