2023: I’m not negotiating with Atiku – Kwankwaso

The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) has refuted claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso is in talks with his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar ahead of this month’s presidential poll.

NNPP stated that Atiku should respect his age as Kwankwaso would never form an alliance with him.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, stated that members of the party are disturbed over Atiku’s comment because there is the possibility of an alliance.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Wednesday, Alkali said: “We are not in talks with Atiku.

“He should know that there are other people who have the right to be president and Kwankwaso has done a lot for Nigerians and Nigeria. Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest.

“We have no talks with Atiku and we are not planning an alliance with Atiku.

“He should respect his age and he can’t force anyone to endorse him.”

