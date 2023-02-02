Politics

2023: I’m not negotiating with Atiku – Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

The New Nigeria People’s Party, (NNPP) has refuted claims that its presidential candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso is in talks with his counterpart from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar ahead of this month’s presidential poll.

NNPP stated that Atiku should respect his age as Kwankwaso would never form an alliance with him.

The National Chairman of NNPP, Professor Rufai Ahmed Alkali, stated that members of the party are disturbed over Atiku’s comment because there is the possibility of an alliance.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Wednesday, Alkali said: “We are not in talks with Atiku.

“He should know that there are other people who have the right to be president and Kwankwaso has done a lot for Nigerians and Nigeria. Kwankwaso is a forerunner in the contest.

“We have no talks with Atiku and we are not planning an alliance with Atiku.

“He should respect his age and he can’t force anyone to endorse him.”

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Politics

Belief that Igbo Presidency’ll lead to Nigeria’s break up childish, devilish, says Uwazurike

Posted on Author Olaolu Oladipo

Activities towards the forthcoming general election are reaching feverish pitch with various agitations coming from different organisations for reckoning and weighing in on trends ahead of the poll is a former President of Aka Ikenga, an Igbo socio-cultural group, Chief Goddy Uwazurike. In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he scores the regime of President Muhammadu […]
Politics

U.S. presidency: How Harris broke glass ceiling

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI reports

  Kamala Harris has made history as not only the first woman, but first Black person as well as the first person of South Asian descent to become the Vice-President of the United States. FELIX NWANERI reports     It was optimism in the camp of United States (U.S.) Democrats, when then presidential nominee, Joe […]
Politics

Other Nigerians unwilling to cede powers to Ndigbo –Nnabuchi

Posted on Author with Onah Onah

A former Commissioner for Environment in Anambra State, Chief Nkwo Nnabuchi, in this interview with Onah Onah, speaks on the 2023 general election and how the South East can produce the next president   What do you think about the Igbo nation beyond 2023 elections?   Ndigbo are facing both physical and spiritual oblivion. They […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica