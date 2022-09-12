News

2023: I’m not stepping down for Tinubu, Atiku – Kwankwaso

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, yesterday refuted claims that he would be stepping down for the candidate of another party before the 2023 elections.

Recall that there have been reports that the former Kano State governor would step down for either the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, or the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu.

But speaking through his campaign spokesperson, Ladipo Johnson, the NNPP candidate stated that he was contesting to win. In a statement made available to journalists in Lagos, Johnson said: “Kwankwaso is in the  race to win”.

According to him, Kwankwaso has all it takes to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2023 presidential election. He said: “I do not know how people come up with these assertions and speculations.

Kwankwaso cannot and will not step down for any candidate. “Kwankwaso is not in the race to negotiate. He has the capacity, track record for competence and the political will to lead Nigeria to greater heights.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

