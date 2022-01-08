News

2023: I’m now a much wiser politician –Adelabu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

Ahead of 2023 gubernatorial election in Oyo State, the 2019 gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Chief Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that he had become a wiser politician than he was then. The former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in a veil reference to his defeat at the 2019 gubernatorial poll by the then candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and currently the incumbent governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, said: “I’m wiser now as a politician and it won’t happen the way it happened then”.

Adelabu made this declaration on Friday at the Alarere residence of Otun Olubadan and Olubadan designate, Dr. Sen. LekanBalogun, duringhis homage visit to the place in company of his associates from across the state, principals among whom were former Chairman of Association of Local Governments in Nigeria (ALGON) in the state, Chief Bayo Ojo (Ijaya) and Dr. Olusola Ayandele (Eruobodo) a senatorial aspirant in the 2023 general elections.

The gubernatorial hopeful, while congratulating the incoming Olubadan for the special grace received to be alive up till now, said the Oyo State capital is lucky to produced a monarch that has all what it takes to rank among the best in the country in terms of exposure, experience and academic attainment. According to him: “Our reverred father is going to be an Olubadan with a difference as the first P.hd holder to mount the throne, a person that has seen it all being a Senator of the Federal Republic when election used to be on merit and not money and the youngest to ascend the throne of recent”.

 

Our Reporters

