2023: I’m only guber candidate without god father –Nnaji

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State in 2023, Chief Uchenna Nnaji, has declared that he is the only candidate running in his capacity without a godfather.

Nnaji, who made the declaration, weekend, while presenting his programme before the Enugu Business Community under the aegis of Enugu Chamber of Commerce Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) and the Enugu Coalition for Business and Professional Association (ECOBA), said his administration would revitalize abandoned industries, build new ones in partnership with the private sector and reduce unemployment to minimum level in four years.

He said: “I’m the only governorship candidate in this election without a god father. But God and the people of Enugu state is my god father.

The APC candidate announced that if elected, his administration would establish Enugu State Development Bank with a capital base of N250 billion. He continued: “I know that funding is a big problem, the government will be a catalyst in industrial development, and we will support small, medium and micro enterprises to grow.

“To this end, we will set up Enugu State Development Bank which will be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission, Security and Exchange Commission and other relevant bodies.

“Government will own 10 per cent equity in the Development bank while the people of Enugu state and other private investors will own 90 per cent of equity. So I don’t have a problem with funding our projects; we will use the development bank to catalyse industrial development.

“Any business we invest in, we do so with the private sector by investing 10 per cent but when the business begins to do well, we will divest and move into another business,” he said.

Nnaji, described himself as a complete “Enugu boy”, having done his primary, secondary and university education (University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN) in the state before venturing out for business.

“I’m the only business man in this contest; I started my business from scratch, without using government funds. Business is meant to grow from one level to another… “PDP candidate (Peter Mbah) is not a businessman, he did not grow in business, he only made money and started oil marketing.

He catalogued the problems of Enugu state to include mismanagement of resources, multiple taxation and lack of capacity by government officials to deliver on their mandate.

He promised to fix the perennial water problem in the state by revitalizing the abandoned seven water schemes in the state.

Nnaji promised to create 10,000 hectares of land in each senatorial district of the state and use government resources to prepare the land and allocate the same to young people and other farmers to cultivate with provision of financial support and improved seedlings and machineries, so that the state can produce for local and export

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...