2023: I’m ready to campaign for Tinubu, other APC candidates, says Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

…says APC’ll win fairly, squarely

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians of his readiness to campaign for the Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and other candidates on the platform of the party with “full energy and conviction.” The President gave this assurance in a release by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, yesterday.

According to him, the assurance was necessary to dispel expressed concerns in certain quarters that the President has not featured in campaigns since the national launch in Jos, Plateau State. Shehu said Buhari remained committed to party politics, the functions and duties of the President would equally be upheld at times.

He recalled that the President had, while speaking to the Nigerian community in Washington DC in the course of his recent visit to the United States, stressed what he said all the time that he was ready to campaign for the party’s victory in the general elections next year. According to him, the President noted that the APC campaigns have so far been the most aggressive in recent history. He said: “They have been impressive and of a high voltage,” compared to the opposition that seems to be playing catch-up. He expressed strong optimism that the party would win all the elections fairly and squarely

 

Our Reporters

