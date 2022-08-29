2023: I’m ready to do what is right for Nigerians – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he is contesting the 2023 presidential election to do what is right for Nigerians and the country.

Tinubu, in a tweet Monday on his verified handle @officialABAT said he is in the race to answer “a higher calling” which is his love for Nigeria.

The former Lagos governor has been consulting with various stakeholders within and outside the country to gain more support ahead of the 2023 elections.

The APC candidate, who met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had a meeting with governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in France, last Tuesday.

“We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country,” the tweet reads.

“We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

