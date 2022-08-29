Politics

2023: I’m ready to do what is right for Nigerians – Tinubu

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said that he is contesting the 2023 presidential election to do what is right for Nigerians and the country.

Tinubu, in a tweet Monday on his verified handle @officialABAT said he is in the race to answer “a higher calling” which is his love for Nigeria.

The former Lagos governor has been consulting with various stakeholders within and outside the country to gain more support ahead of the 2023 elections.

The APC candidate, who met with former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently in Abeokuta, Ogun State, had a meeting with governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, in France, last Tuesday.

“We are not here to do what is comfortable. We are here to do what is right for our people and our country,” the tweet reads.

“We are here to answer to a greater, higher calling. That calling is the love of Nigeria. We dare not miss this chance because we cannot be sure of another.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Politics

Reps reject N4bn aviation bailout, demand N50bn

Posted on Author Philip Nyam  Abuja

The House of Representatives has declared the N4 billion bailout planned for airline operators by the Federal Government as inadequate and have instead urged the Presidency to raise it to N50 billion. Chairman of the House Committee on Aviation, Hon. Nnolim (PDP, Enugu) disclosed this Monday at a press briefing in Abuja.   He said: […]
Politics

Governors must explain use of derivation fund – Dagogo

Posted on Author PHILIP NYAM,

    Hon. Farah Dagogo represents Degema/Bonny Federal Constituency of Rivers State in the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). In this interview with PHILIP NYAM, he speaks on the mismanagement of 13 per cent derivation fund by some governors and corruption in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), […]
Politics

Thomas-Greenfield: Why Africa is important to Biden administration

Posted on Author WALE ELEGBEDE

The Permanent Representative of the United States to the United Nations (UN), Amb. Linda Thomas- Greenfield, in this digital briefing with journalists via telephone, speaks on peace and security in Africa, addressing root causes of conflict as well as promoting post-pandemic recovery. WALE ELEGBEDE reports What is your vision on the instability in Mozambique, and […]

