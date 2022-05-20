2023: I’m running as a Nigerian not a northerner – Lawan

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday said his presidential bid was in his capacity as a Nigerian, qualified to be President and not as a northern aspirant as was being insinuated in some quarters. According to a statement issued yesterday by Ola Awoniyi, the Special to the President of the Senate, Lawan stated this in Katsina State, when he went to seek the support of party members particularly the delegates for his presidential bid ahead of the party primaries later this month. He made the remarks at a meeting with some members of the Katsina State House of Assembly, who came to see him. They were led by the Speaker of the House, Tasiu Musa Maigari.

The President of the Senate was accompanied by the former Governor of Abia State and the Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, Senator Bello Mandiya and former Senator Tafida Umar. Lawan, who is one of the longest serving Nigerian Federal lawmakers having been elected into the National Assembly since 1999, said he possessed the requisite experience and qualifications that put him at an advantage over other aspirants. He said: “I am not running as a northern aspirant because the impression created is that I’m a northern aspirant or that northerners are saying they are not going to allow power to the South.

“I’m not running as a northern candidate. I’m running as a Nigerian Presidential aspirant and therefore I come with all my qualifications for that office and people should judge me on the basis of what I have to offer. “We have been around for sometime. Thank God, from 2019, we have been working with the President of our Party, President Muhammadu Buhari, very closely. I know and I understand most of the national issues that we deal with.”

