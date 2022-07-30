2023: I’m seeking political powers to change Ogun – Adebutu

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Hon. Ladi Adebutu has disclosed that his desire to seek political power as governor in 2023 is to change the present narrative of the socio-economic situation of the state.

Adebutu also noted that his personal contribution to the development of the state could not be felt much, saying that the problem facing the citizens is beyond his personal wealth. The former lawmaker stated this while hosting members of the National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Ogun State chapter as partof activities marking the second anniversary of the association in Abeokuta on Friday. He also noted that if elected, he will use his experience as a farmer to make the state the food basket of the nation, adding that his emergence will attract investors to the state. Accompanied by his deputy governorship candidate, Abdulkabir Akinlade, Adebutu added that; “the best way out for me to address the problem, is having political power first, and using that to turn around the fortune of the state by encouraging investors.”

