2023: I’m still consulting with my people, says Wike

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Ahead of the 2023 general election, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, yesterday said he is consulting with his team on whether to contest for the presidency or not. He said he would notify Nigerians when he takes a decision on his intentions. Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Wike said Nigerians are expecting him to declare his intentions to run for the 2023 presidency, because of his performance in office.

While answering a question on whether he is running or not, Wike said: “What is the time limit in which a person can declare to run or not to run, is there any particular time limit that you can say if someone fails to declare he would not run again? He added: “If I want to declare to run I must do it before my people, because everybody has his own strategy. If I want to run an election, I have my own strategy.

“If you want to run an election, you have your own strategy. I know that people believe that by my performance I’m likely to run for the office of the president, but if I’m doing that I have to do it before my people. “If I want to run an election everybody will know that I want to run an election and I will tell Nigerians that today I’m declaring to run for election. “I can’t run an election without properly consulting with my people. Like I told you, I work as a team with some people and so it is when we have sat down and reviewed everything and agree that we can do and what we cannot do, that is the way I operate.”

 

