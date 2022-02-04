News

2023: I’m still consulting with my team, says Anakwenze

The Chairman of the Diaspora Igbo group, the Igbo World Assembly (IWA), Dr Nwachukwu Anakwenze, has disclosed that he was taking the liberty to create an exploratory team to seriously look into the viabilities of declaring his candidacy for a presidential run in 2023. Anakwenze, who dropped this hint during the just concluded ‘Nigerian Inter- Ethnic Nationalities dialogue, Presidency of Igbo extraction, 2023’ held in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

He told the audience that it would be unjustifiable and insensitive for the North to retain power in 2023 and urged all patriots and men and women of goodwill in all parts of country to ensure that rotation and zoning of Presidential Power in 2023 by electing a President from the Southern part of Nigeria.

The IWA chairman, who has insisted in the restructuring with optimism, said: “If I eventually run and potentially win, I will work my hardest to create jobs where there is no job, and every step of the way, I will work with industries to create internships that will help our young graduate currently roaming the street unemployed. “I am a simple man that is driven by the desire to give the youth, the nation’s children what we had growing up. A sense of self-worth and the believe that the sky is the limit when it comes to the ability to excel.” Anakwenze, who assured that he will focus on youth capacity building, building world class economy for Nigeria and provide true security if elected the President of Nigeria told the gathering that all the regions of Nigeria have produced Presidents, said it was now the turn of the South East region to provide good leadership for the good of all Nigerians so as to move Nigeria in a positive direction.

 

Our Reporters

