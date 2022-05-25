News

2023: I’m still in APC, Kumo tells supporters

Posted on

A member of House of Representatives, Usman Kumo, has described as fake news the rumours making the rounds that he has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), saying it is the handiwork of a ‘faceless mischief makers.’

Kumo said he remains a loyal APC member, who would continue to work for the growth and success of the party. In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the member representing Akko federal constituency of Gombe State, said it was uncharitable for anyone to peddle such wicked rumour at a time he is working hard to ensure that the party wins in the next elections. “Let me reassure everyone that the APC remains my home. The rumour by faceless persons that l have moved to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) could only have come from the pit of hell. “I urged everyone to disregard the rumour; particularly members of the press as such would not only be misleading, but actionable in a law court.

 

Our Reporters

