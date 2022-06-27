News Top Stories

2023: I’m still searching for running mate – Tinubu

The Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday evening said he was still searching for his running mate. Tinubu disclosed this in Abuja, during the presentation of the book ‘Mr Speaker’ and unveiling of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative to mark the 60 birthday of the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

 

Tinubu said he needed to learn from the duo of Gbajabiamila and Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase on the way they worked seamlessly together as he continues his search for a running mate.

He said: “I could see his deputy (Wase) sitting down there too, you are a very good symbols of unity, dependability, and honesty, thank you. Thank you for both of you.

“You’ve not rocked the boat. I will need to learn from both of you, how you made the pair work because I’m still searching for my running mate.”

Showering encomiums on the Speaker, he said: “As a Minority Leader, he consults wide and he’s always there to see the thinking of opposition that we must bring a revolution to the House to be able to beat the PDP.

And then, he will brainstorm for any length of time about political strategy  When he was challenged for the position of the speaker, I think after our merger he worked me tirelessly, Femi is a workaholic.

The problem of failure stared him at the face. He lost the election to become the Speaker. “I was close to tears. Stamping my foot to the ground, I said we will win again. Femi keep up. Pick yourself up. I am very proud of you that you did, you didn’t give up. You did the opposition and the support job. You demonstrated what we learnt from textbooks and other authors.”

 

