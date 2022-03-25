News

2023: I’m the most experienced to lead Nigeria – Saraki

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo

Former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr. Bukola Saraki, has said that his experience as a legislator and governor would give him the leverage to find solutions to various challenges facing the nation if elected in 2023. Also, Saraki said the North Central geo-political zone where he comes from is the only zone in the North that has not produced the President since the beginning of the present political dispensation. He also told party delegates in Ondo State to vote for him at the party’s presidential primaries, because of his affinity with the state. Saraki, who reminded Ondo delegates that his mother hails from Owo, while his wife hails from Ondo town, said the state would benefit from his presidency.

The former Kwara State governor described the All Progressives Congress-led government as being dishonest in all sectors of the country’s economy, saying all sectors have crashed under the APC administration in the country. Saraki, who was represented by a former National Chairman of the PDP, Alhaji Abubakar Baraje, said he was the first person to raise the alarm over the oil subsidy scam when he was in the Senate.

 

Our Reporters

