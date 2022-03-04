2023: I’m the most qualified to lead Nigeria – Tinubu

The former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that he is the most qualified to lead the country as president come 2023.

Tinubu, a presidential aspirant within the APC, stated that his passion for the development of Nigeria and democracy gave him the urge to throw in the hat for the polls.

The foremost APC chieftain said this in Akure, the Ondo State capital during his presidential consultations with traditional rulers in the state on Friday.

While informing the traditional rulers of his ambition, Tinubu stated that if Nigeria can generate stable electricity, it would be able to compete optimally with other developed nations in manufacturing.

He said: “I’m the most qualified to become president. I will ensure that our children get employed, there will be industries and all round development across the country.

“It is true that I want to contest the 2023 presidency. I want to win the election for our people. Politicians constitution is different from monarchs’ constitution because we have stipulated tenure but you kings tenure is lifetime.

“When I rule for eight years consecutively I will drop it. The smartest and someone with most followers will take over from me after I finish my term.

“I’m seriously bothered about the development of Nigeria. I was behind Mimiko for two years to claim his mandate. For Fayemi, I stood with him for three while trying to take his mandate. For Aregbesola, it was three years and 10 months.

“I don’t ran away from battle. I’m very particular and passionate about democracy. During MKO we tried but we could not get it. When they came to meet us we seek your supports and Buhari became the President.

“I have gone to inform Buhari that I want to contest. It is not a matter of fight, the constitution stipulated it. Buhari told me to go ahead and declare. I informed Buhari so that people will not say who did I inform before taking the decision.

“Ondo State is abundant in natural resources and Akeredolu is really trying. This job is all about brains and I have it.”

Tinubu added that he is aware of the problems of the country and if given the opportunity, Nigeria would be ranked among the best nations in the world.

While giving Tinubu his royal blessings on behalf of the royal fathers, the Deji of Akure, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, said: “Tinubu is capable to lead Nigeria. With what he has done in Lagos State where he turned the state around I believe Tinubu is good to go.”

