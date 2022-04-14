News Top Stories

2023: I’m the only hope of Ndigbo – Kalu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he is contesting the 2023 presidency to correct injustices meted to Ndigbo. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, stated this during a meeting with the founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his office at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. Okorie was the National Assembly to invite the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to the launching of his book: “APGA and the Igbo Question,” a publication chronicling the history of the formation of the party. The Senate chief whip, who commended Okorie for being “ever ready” to serve Ndigbo, said he was confident he will win the presidential nomination of the APC.

He said: “I am the best hope for Ndigbo getting the presidency in 2023. I left successful businesses I nurtured from infancy to continue serving Ndigbo and indeed Nigerians.” Okorie, who informed the Senate president that the book is not only about the formation of APGA, said it explores the possibility of dealing with the Igbo question in Nigeria’s political setting. Lawan, who accepted the invitation as special guest of honour to the book launch, commended Okorie’s effort to tell the story of APGA. “I am happy that you took time to emphasis the importance of the politi-cal process in addressing the Igbo question. I am of the view that violent agitation or angry protests have never solved problems anywhere in the world. The book APGA and the Igbo Question is coming at a very auspicious time in Nigeria’s democratic evolution,” he said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Terrorism: US blacklists six Nigerians for supporting Boko Haram

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Six Nigerians have been added to the United States’ List of Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons due to their support of Boko Haram.   According to a statement by Ned Price, spokesperson of the U.S. Department of State, the six Nigerians were blacklisted for financing the activities of the terrorist group. Boko Haram has […]
News Top Stories

FG: No WAEC for Nigerian students this year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Final year secondary school students in Nigeria won’t participate in the forthcoming West African Examination Council(WAEC) examinations, the Federal Government has declared. The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who disclosed this to State House Correspondents on Wednesday after the week’s virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting, also said there is no date for school […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms three additional cases of Omicron variant in Nigeria

Posted on Author Reporter

  …says Delta variant still more dominant though Regina Otokpa, Abuja The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), has detected and confirmed the Omicron variant of coronavirus in three more persons. This bring the total number of persons confirmed with the virus in the country to six. However, despite the travel ban slammed on the nation […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica