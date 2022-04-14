2023: I’m the only hope of Ndigbo – Kalu

Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that he is contesting the 2023 presidency to correct injustices meted to Ndigbo. Kalu, a former governor of Abia State, stated this during a meeting with the founder of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Chief Chekwas Okorie, who is now a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his office at the National Assembly complex, Abuja. Okorie was the National Assembly to invite the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, to the launching of his book: “APGA and the Igbo Question,” a publication chronicling the history of the formation of the party. The Senate chief whip, who commended Okorie for being “ever ready” to serve Ndigbo, said he was confident he will win the presidential nomination of the APC.

He said: “I am the best hope for Ndigbo getting the presidency in 2023. I left successful businesses I nurtured from infancy to continue serving Ndigbo and indeed Nigerians.” Okorie, who informed the Senate president that the book is not only about the formation of APGA, said it explores the possibility of dealing with the Igbo question in Nigeria’s political setting. Lawan, who accepted the invitation as special guest of honour to the book launch, commended Okorie’s effort to tell the story of APGA. “I am happy that you took time to emphasis the importance of the politi-cal process in addressing the Igbo question. I am of the view that violent agitation or angry protests have never solved problems anywhere in the world. The book APGA and the Igbo Question is coming at a very auspicious time in Nigeria’s democratic evolution,” he said.

