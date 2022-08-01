News Top Stories

2023: I’m the unifier Abia needs for good governance –Kalu

Abia State gubernatorial candidate of the Action Peoples Party (APP), Mascot Uzor Kalu, has said that he is the political unifier needed to guarantee good governance in the state.

 

The candidate who is a younger brother of Senate Chief Whip and a former governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu stated this in Abuja over the weekend, during a brief chat with two journalists.

Kalu recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the APP, alleging marginalisation and non-adherence to the party’s constitution and procedures by both leaders and other stakeholders.

 

He stated that Abia State have been thrown into deep comatose and mess by divisive tendencies of selfish individuals and politicians and resolved to offer his experience in unifying the people and restoring the lost glory.

 

While he affirmed that he was the most qualified among the candidates across all contesting parties, he also disclosed plans to address urgently issues that affect the masses in the state, if elected as governor.

 

According to him, the current administration in the state has remained helpless in the face of all the challenging issues that have stampeded it. He noted that a government that cannot pay workers’ salaries, pension and gratuity, and provide quality and free education to the citizenry can never gain the people’s confidence.

 

His words: “My decision to leave APC was because they failed to recognise me and my followers, and also compensate. We are coming to unify. I am interested in having Abians who will be able to have common goals and dreams, regardless of whether you are APC, PDP, APGA or any other party.

 

We are talking about returning power to the people. “Abia State is in comatose and in a mess. So, if someone like me can bring the state out, why will people not vote for me?

Let me say this, as I have said several times and nobody has been able to prove me wrong. I am the most experienced among all the candidates. I am the only one with governance experience. I have been Chief of Staff before. The rest don’t have such experience.

 

They may be strong in their respective fields, but talking about governance, none of them can match my experience.”

 

