2023: I’m training myself for the presidency, says Osinbajo

As the 2023 presidential contest continues, Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who is one of the front line presidential hopeful on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday said he had already been trained for the presidential job as the Vice President for almost eight years.

The presidential hopeful who doubles as Jagaba Adamawa stated this at the palace of Lamido Adamawa, Dr Muhammadu Barkindo Aliyu Mustafa, during his visit to Adamawa to canvass for support from APC delegates. Osinbayo said given the mandate, he will serve the country with all commitment, stressed that having served as Vice President for about seven years, has given him the requisite experience of governance is added advantage in the 2023 presidential race. The Vice President noted that over the years every government has its own challenge and the present led APC Federal Government is not in exception as it battles with issue of insecurity and covid- 19 which slowed down the national economy.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...