2023: I’m under pressure to run for presidency – Obi

Former Anambra State Governor, Mr. Peter Obi said he is under pressure to run for the 2023 presidency.

Obi, who was the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, however, said Nigeria as a nation cannot work unless the country is restructured.

The former governor, who was guest lecturer at the 4th Adada Lecture organised by the Association of Nsukka Professors (ANP), said the clamour for presidency of Igbo extraction without restructuring amounts to attempt to change the driver of a vehicle without brain box and expect it to move.

Obi in a statement by his media director, Valentine Obienyem, told his audience: “All over the place people have been urging me to go for presidency in 2023, we will vote for you. But I say to them, the vehicle called Nigeria has no brain box but people are talking of changing driver only.

“What can a driver of a knocked engine or car with a faulty or no brain box do? Absolutely nothing, until the vehicle goes for complete overhaul.

“Those clamouring for restructuring are saying fix the car first then look for a driver.”

He said those opposed to restructuring are ignorant of the benefits therein and would do everything possible to enable the unworkable status quo to remain.

According to him, restructuring will bring efficiency in the system, including in the university administration.

