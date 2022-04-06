2023: I’m yet to declare for any elective post, says Malami

The Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), yesterday said he has not yet declared interest to contest any elective position come 2023.

Malami, who clarified this through his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, in a statement made available in Abuja, said the clarification became necessary in view of a false and fabricated publication in some section of the media.

Gwandu said the declaration to contest for a political position was never a hidden affair or clandestine operation that could be reported as a scoop by a section of the media. He said the report was triggered out of curiosity and eagerness by followers and loyalists.

A video being circulated as the purported declaration was mischievously translated with fabricated insertions and interpolations that cannot in spirit and context establish the mal-information circulated.

He, however, thanked the teaming supporters of the Minister and the general public for expressing their interest.

