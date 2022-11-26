News Top Stories

2023: INEC bans use of weapons at rallies, campaigns at public institutions

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has banned the use of any offensive weapons at party campaign rallies, except a security agent authorised to carry arms, and was posted to the venue. The commission also maintained that the maximum amount an individual could donate to a political party or candidate for an election still remains N50 million.

These are part of the guidelines released by INEC for the conduct of party rallies, processions and campaigns as well as finances and election expenses of political parties, candidates and aspirants. The guidelines, which contained 12 provisions, for campaign rallies and seven, for campaign finances and election expenses, according to the commission, was because of the violence witnessed in party campaign rallies, as well as parties’ violation of rules guiding campaign expenses. INEC also said no political rally or procession should be held in places designated as religious centres, police stations or public institutions.

“Political rallies or processions shall not involve the use of abusive language or any form of hate speech. “Political rallies or processions shall not involve the use of physical force or coercion by organised groups or individuals,” the commission further warned in the guidelines. It stated that where there is conflict in the date, venue or time of the activities of different political parties, their representatives should meet in the presence of INEC and the police to resolve the issues amicably. INEC however said: “Where the parties are unable to resolve the conflict amicably or between themselves, the commission shall request the political party that submitted its notice later in time to reschedule its campaign, meeting, rally, procession, congress, convention or other activities for effective monitoring.”

On campaign financing, the commission warned that no political party should accept any monetary or other contribution, which is more than N50 million except it identifies and discloses the source of the contribution to INEC. “Contribution to candidates by an individual or entity shall be from 150 days allowed for campaigns to Election Day,” the commission stated. It added that the election expenses of a candidate should not exceed the limits prescribed in the Electoral Act, 2022, which it said, should include the management of aspirants and party primaries; candidates and conduct of elections and miscellaneous election expenses. Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, in a statement, warned political parties to comply with the provisions of section 90(4) of the Electoral Act 2022 and the applicable sanctions for failure to comply as provided in section 89(4) of the Electoral Act. Okoye disclosed that the commission has uploaded the campaign and finance guidelines to its website and social media handles while copies would be made available to political parties, civil society groups, the media and other critical stakeholders

 

