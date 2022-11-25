2023: INEC bans use of weapons at rallies, campaigns at public institutions

*Insists on N50m maximum individual donation

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned the use any offensive weapon at party campaign rallies, except security agents authorised to carry arms, and were posted to the venue.

The Commission also maintained that the maximum amount an individual could donate to a political party or candidate for an election still remains N50 million.

These are part of the guidelines released by INEC for the conduct of party rallies, processions and campaigns as well as finances and election expenses of political parties, candidates and aspirants.

The guidelines, which contained 12 provisions, for campaigns rallies and seven, for campaign finances and election expenses, according to the commission, was because of the violence witnessed in party campaign rallies, as well as parties violation of rules guiding campaign expenses.

INEC also said no political rally or procession should hold in places designated as religious centres, police stations or public institutions.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...