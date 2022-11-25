News

2023: INEC bans use of weapons at rallies, campaigns at public institutions

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

*Insists on N50m maximum individual donation

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has banned the use any offensive weapon at party campaign rallies, except security agents authorised to carry arms, and were posted to the venue.

The Commission also maintained that the maximum amount an individual could donate to a political party or candidate for an election still remains N50 million.

These are part of the guidelines released by INEC for the conduct of party rallies, processions and campaigns as well as finances and election expenses of political parties, candidates and aspirants.

The guidelines, which contained 12 provisions, for campaigns rallies and seven, for campaign finances and election expenses, according to the commission, was because of the violence witnessed in party campaign rallies, as well as parties violation of rules guiding campaign expenses.

INEC also said no political rally or procession should hold in places designated as religious centres, police stations or public institutions.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

EKITI 2022: APC, Oyebanji urge court to dismiss suit challenging governorship primary

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State and the governor-elect, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji have urged a Federal High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti to dismiss a suit filed by an aggrieved aspirant, Mr. Kayode Ojo, challenging the result of the January 27 governorship primary. The APC and Oyebanji who are the 1st and 2nd […]
News

Rivers’ threats: Silence of IGP, DG DSS worrisome – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described as worrisome, the silence of the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Magaji Bichi, on the threats of violence by feuding factions in the All Progressives Congress (APC) to unleash terror in Rivers state.   The […]
News

LG poll: Abia APC vows to resist attempt to favour PDP

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

Ahead of the December 18 local government election in Abia State, the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has warned the electoral umpire against any attempt to favour the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The state’s APC secretary, Mr. Perfect Okorie, handed down the warning at the Azikiwe Road state secretariat, Umuahia, saying […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica