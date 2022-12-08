2023: INEC begins distribution of materials in Anambra

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it had commenced the distribution of materials and deployment of workers to Anambra State ahead of the 2023 election. The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Queen Agwu, announced this during a stakeholders’ meeting in Awka.

Traditional rulers, community leaders, representatives of parties, the National Orientation Agency and youth organisations. The REC urged the Anambra State Ministry of Transport to set up measures to prosecute any drivers, transport companies or transport unions that attempt to frustrate the movement of election officials/materials, including reverse logistics.

The Obi of Uga in Augata, Igwe Chidi Stephen, said his cabinet has been sensitising the people to ensure they collect their PVCs to enable them to vote in the election. The National Vice President of the Anambra State Association of Town Unions (ASATU), Okechukwu Oforkansi, said members have been working and educating the electorate to ensure they collect their PVCs in order to vote during the elections.

