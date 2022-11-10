2023: INEC begins public display of voter register Nov. 12

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin public display of register of voters from November 12. The two-week exercise will end on November 25.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement, explained that physical copies of the register would be displayed in all the 8,809 registration areas or wards and 774 local government areas on polling unit basis, nationwide.

Okoye noted that the Commission would also publish soft copy of the register on its website (visit www.inecnigeria.org/display_register and follow the instructions).

According to him, the register would give the name, picture, date of birth and Voter Identification Number (VIN) of each registered voter.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...