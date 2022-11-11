2023: INEC begins public display of voters’ register Nov 12

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will begin a public display of the register of voters from November 12. The two-week exercise will end on November 25. INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement, explained that physical copies of the register would be displayed in all the 8,809 registration areas or wards and 774 local government areas on polling unit basis, nationwide.

Okoye noted that the Commission would also publish a soft copy of the register on its website (visit www.inecnigeria. org/display_register and follow the instructions). According to him, the register would give the name, picture, date of birth and Voter Identification Number (VIN) of each registered voter.

“However, for data protection and security reasons, critical information such as biometric details, residential addresses, telephone numbers and email addresses of voters will not be made public on both the physical and soft copies. “During the display, any person may make a claim that the name of a registered voter has been omitted, make corrections on his/her personal details on the register, raise an objection against the inclusion of any person not qualified to vote or the name of a dead person on the register,” he added. Okoye recalled that INEC had disclosed that its preliminary register contains 93,522,272 registrants.

He appealed to Nigerians to seize the opportunity to scrutinise the register and draw the Commission’s attention “to any corrections in their personal particulars and any malicious registrations, multiple registrants, non-Nigerians or any other person not qualified to be on the register. “By the provisions of the law, cleaning up the voters’ register is a collective national responsibility. “So far, the Commission has weeded out ineligible registrants using our Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS). “By working together with citizens, we can clean the register further as it is the critical foundation for credible elections.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...