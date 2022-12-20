News

2023: INEC cautions journalists on fake news, sensationalism

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Monday cautioned journalists in the country against sensationalism that may truncate the conduct of next year’s general elections.

The National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education, Mr Festus Okoye said the forthcoming election has security implications and should be handled with care to prevent a breakdown of law and order in parts of the country.

Speaking at a capacity building for journalists in the Southwest geo-political zone held in Akure, the Ondo State capital, Okoye, who was represented by the Administrative Secretary of INEC, Mr Oyetola Oyelami, said reporting elections needs to be handled with an eye on conflict sensitivity and national peace and cohesion.

According to him, reporting elections requires special skills and understanding of the centrality of election to Nigeria’s survival as a federal democracy where incontrovertible facts devoid of speculation, grandstanding and political maneuvers are more likely to be more helpful.

Okoye said one false report that goes viral has the potential of triggering a breakdown of law and order in a part or the whole of the country.

“The media must be aware and understand that preparations for elections, the conduct of elections and the resolution of electoral disputes are in a class of their own and cannot be discussed and analyzed from a generic point of view. This is because elections and the electoral process have their own dynamics.

“For instance elections petitions are not civil or criminal proceedings and therefore must be understood within the context of Nigeria’s electoral jurisprudence,” he said.

Speaking on the theme of the workshop: “Conflict-Sensitive Reporting and 2023 General Election”, the National President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mr Chris Isiguzo, in his addess, appreciated INEC for providing the opportunity to discuss issues bordering on the 2023 General Election in the country.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, (REC), Dr Rufus Akeju in his goodwill message, said journalists must play the roles that is expected of them to avert a breach of peace by being objective and neutral in their reportage before, during and after the 2023 General Elections.

 

Reporter

