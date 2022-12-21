2023: INEC cautions media against fake news

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday cautioned journalists against fake news during next year’s general election. The National Commissioner and Chairman of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, said the election has security implications and should be handled with care to prevent the breakdown of law and order. Speaking at capacity building for journalists in the South West in Akure, Okoye, represented by the Administrative Secretary Oyetola Oyelami, said reporting elections needs to be handled with an eye on conflict sensitivity and national peace and cohesion. According to him, reporting elections requires special skills and an understanding of the centrality of election to Nigeria’s survival as a federal democracy where incontrovertible facts devoid of speculation, grandstanding and political manoeuvres are more likely to be more helpful.
