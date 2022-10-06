2023: INEC chair reassures Nigerians of free, fair, credible polls

…says votes will continue to count in the electoral process

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has reassured Nigerians that the Commission would conduct free, fair and credible elections in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking as a keynote speaker at the 2022 Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Lagos, Yakubu assured voters that only their votes will be the sole determinant of the winners of the forthcoming general elections.

Yakubu admitted that with the lifting of the ban on political campaigns, the tempo of political activities has increased with parties, candidates and their supporters commencing campaigns, rallies, processions and media advertisements to canvass the support of the electorate.

The chairman warned that the commission will pay particular attention to the conduct of parties, candidates and their supporters, stressing that as the regulator, it will play its role to ensure compliance with the provision of the law as well as our guidelines and regulations

