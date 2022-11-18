News

2023: INEC confirms Edo PDP candidates’ list

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Head of Voter Education and Publicity in Edo State, Mr. Timidi Wariowei, yesterday confirmed the updated version of the list of Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidates in Edo for the 2023 general election. Wariowei, said the change was effected on INEC’s website, based on court order. He said: “Some people came to our office in Benin city to inquire about the authentic list of PDP’s candidates in Edo State for the 2023 general election.

“When we checked INEC’s website, we discovered that there was an updated version of the list of PDP’s candidates for next year’s general election in Edo State, strictly based on court order. “I do not have information on when the list was updated, and I do not know which of the factions has its candidates on the just-updated list. “I am not a politician. So, I can neither answer most of your questions nor provide the pieces of information that you require.” Reacting, Edo State Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Tony Aziegbemi, backed the updated House of Representatives and Senatorial candidates’ list by the official website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

 

