2023: INEC creates 4104 polling units in Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has created 4,104 polling units across the 21 local government areas of Adamawa State that is aimed at bringing polling units closer to voters. This development, INEC said, comprised the existing 2,609 polling units and 1,495 voting points, which were now converted into full-fledged pollingunitsmakingatotalof 4,104. Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Kassim Gaidam, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ interactive meeting in Yola, the Adamawa State capital.

Gaidem recalled that the exercise was initiated by the Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on the criticalneed toenhancethelevel of voters’ accessibility through the conversion of existing voting points used for the 2019 general election to polling units. According to the REC, “During the 2019 polls, statistics showed that the state had 1,973,083 registered voters spread among the 2,609 polling units (PU) and 1,495 voting points (VP), adding that the commission had converted the voting point into polling units which total to 4,104 poling units.

“The need for the expansion of voter access to PUs cannot be overemphasized, due to the population growth among the citizenry, new settlements, difficult terrains and other reasons made it necessary for the commission to decongest available PUs for these exercises.”

