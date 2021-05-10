2023: INEC creates new 4861 polling units in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the creation of new 4861 polling units in Lagos State. The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Sam Olumekun, said the move will increase the polling units in the state from 8464 to 13325.

Speaking at a stakeholders meeting in Lagos, Olumekun said the new polling units will address the declining voter turnout during elections in the state. He said the exercise will decongest existing polling units by reducing the number of voters per polling units.

According to Olumekun, the exercise will expand voter access to polling units by converting existing voting points and voting settlements into full polling units and where necessary relocate new existing ones to places where they are closer and accessible to voters.

“It is our belief that the expansion of voter access to polling units would aid in consolidating our democracy, enhance transparency and credibility in the electoral process. The exercise will further enhance the opportunity of fair representation for new settlements that were not in existence in 1996.

“We expect that the expansion of voters access to polling units should resolve the age-long problem of polling units crises on election day. May I therefore assure all that the exercise will be driven by data and statistics. Indeed, each polling units will have an upper threshold of 750 and a lower threshold of 500 voters. This would also lay the foundation for creating polling units in the future,” he said.

