2023: INEC decries non-collection of 1m PVCs in Lagos

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State yesterday said at least 1,096,355 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) printed prior to the 2019 general election had not been collected. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with party leaders, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders in Lagos, the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Olusegun Agbaje, also lamented the poor turnout of both online and physical capturing of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He said: “Let me also inform you that some PVCs of those that registered prior to the 2019 general election are still available at all the 20 LGAs for collection by those who are supposed to have done so. “It is important to point out that a total of 5,626,537 PVCs were collected by their owners before the 2019 general election out of 6,728,394 PVCs received in the state leaving a balance of 1,101,557. Out of the remaining ones, 5,202 had so far been collected since the beginning of the CVR exercise last year. “A total of 1,096,355 PVCs are yet to be collected as we speak. “I want to use this opportunity to urge all those that are yet to collect their PVCs to go to the INEC offices in the LGAs where they registered to do so.

