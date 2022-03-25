News

2023: INEC decries non-collection of 1m PVCs in Lagos

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Lagos State yesterday said at least 1,096,355 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) printed prior to the 2019 general election had not been collected. Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting with party leaders, civil society organizations and other relevant stakeholders in Lagos, the new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr Olusegun Agbaje, also lamented the poor turnout of both online and physical capturing of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

He said: “Let me also inform you that some PVCs of those that registered prior to the 2019 general election are still available at all the 20 LGAs for collection by those who are supposed to have done so. “It is important to point out that a total of 5,626,537 PVCs were collected by their owners before the 2019 general election out of 6,728,394 PVCs received in the state leaving a balance of 1,101,557. Out of the remaining ones, 5,202 had so far been collected since the beginning of the CVR exercise last year. “A total of 1,096,355 PVCs are yet to be collected as we speak. “I want to use this opportunity to urge all those that are yet to collect their PVCs to go to the INEC offices in the LGAs where they registered to do so.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari leaves for UAE to attend Expo 2020 Dubai

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has departed Abuja to attend EXPO 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). According to a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, EXPO 2020 Dubai, with the theme; “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” creates the environment for Nigeria to join over 190 countries to forge true and meaningful partnerships “to build […]
News

Flood: NRCS, ECOWAS begin $500m humanitarian projects across Nigeria

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) and the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) yesterday disclosed plans for quick humanitarian intervention in 16 states across the country to mitigate the effects of flooding in the country. This disclosure was made in Abuja during a stakeholders’ meeting to kick off the 2020-2021 Flood Disaster Response […]
News Top Stories

Insurgency: Six months not enough to deradicalise ex-combatants, say security experts

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Security experts have queried the ongoing deradicalisation programme for repentant/ surrendered Boko Haram fighters in the North-East, insisting that the six months may not be sufficient enough to achieve the set objective.   Among the experts seeking a review of the “amnesty” for the ex-combatants are ex-Director, Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor; […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica