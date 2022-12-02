2023: INEC delivers last batch of PVCs to Edo

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday demonstrated its readiness for the 2023 general election, when it delivered the last batch of permanent voters cards (PVC) to its Edo State office. The Head, Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Timidi Wariowei, told newsmen in Benin that the PVCs arrived at the office on Wednesday, November 30. Wariowei said counting and sorting of the PVCs was currently on-going to ascertain the actual numbers of the PVCs that arrived in the state. “We have just received the last tranche of PVCs for Edo.

The commission earlier promised Nigerians and Edo people that the last batch of PVCs would be ready by November ending. “And yesterday, November 30, the PVCs arrived in the Edo office of the commission. “As you can see, the electoral officers from various local governments are counting and sorting to get the actual numbers received. “After which the cards will be taken to the local government areas for collection,” he said. He disclosed that as at November 20, the figures of uncollected old PVCs stood at 483,796, out of which 12,351 had been collected, leaving a balance of 471,445 in the office.

