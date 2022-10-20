2023: INEC demands data on PWDs

TheIndependentNational Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the federal and state governments to provide it with reliable data on peoples with disabilities (PWDs), as it prepares for next year’s general election, particularly the locations with the largest concentration of them.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at a campaign to promote the mainstreaming of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process organised by the Albino Foundation, disclosed that the commission was able to gather data on disability from the last voter registration exercise. Yakubuexplainedthatfrom the information obtained dur-ing the CVR exercise, INEC was able to disaggregate them by type of disability. “For instance, we now know the percentages of new registrants with albinism, blindness, hearing challenges, spinal cord injuries, Downs syndrome, little stature, etc.”

According to him, the National Population Commission (NPC) estimated that Nigeria has not less than 19 million people living with disabilities. The INEC boss noted that the country owes it a duty to the democratic and electoral processes, as well as national growth and development, to encourage the active participation of PWDs as citizens with equal rights.

His words: “They constitute the category of marginalised groups along with women andyouths. Therefore, all barriers to their inclusion must be dismantled. “In partnership with the disability community, INEC will continue to promote inclusivity, not in a symbolic but practical way. Our emphasis is not just on their participation as candidates during elections in particular but involvement in the electoral process in general.”

