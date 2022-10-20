News Top Stories

2023: INEC demands data on PWDs

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

TheIndependentNational Electoral Commission (INEC) has called on the federal and state governments to provide it with reliable data on peoples with disabilities (PWDs), as it prepares for next year’s general election, particularly the locations with the largest concentration of them.

INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, at a campaign to promote the mainstreaming of persons with disabilities (PWDs) in the electoral process organised by the Albino Foundation, disclosed that the commission was able to gather data on disability from the last voter registration exercise. Yakubuexplainedthatfrom the information obtained dur-ing the CVR exercise, INEC was able to disaggregate them by type of disability. “For instance, we now know the percentages of new registrants with albinism, blindness, hearing challenges, spinal cord injuries, Downs syndrome, little stature, etc.”

According to him, the National Population Commission (NPC) estimated that Nigeria has not less than 19 million people living with disabilities. The INEC boss noted that the country owes it a duty to the democratic and electoral processes, as well as national growth and development, to encourage the active participation of PWDs as citizens with equal rights.

His words: “They constitute the category of marginalised groups along with women andyouths. Therefore, all barriers to their inclusion must be dismantled. “In partnership with the disability community, INEC will continue to promote inclusivity, not in a symbolic but practical way. Our emphasis is not just on their participation as candidates during elections in particular but involvement in the electoral process in general.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

IPOB restates Nnamdi Kanu’s leadership role

Posted on Author Igbeaku Orji

UMUAHIA The Media and Publicity Secretary of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Emma Powerful, has declared that the group has only one leader, Nnamdi Kanu. In a statement obtained by New Telegraph yesterday, Powerful said “Anybody claiming to be a new leader of IPOB is not only an impostor but also a fraud and […]
News

National grid collapses again

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Nigerian national electricity grid has collapsed for the 17th time this year. Power distributors in Kaduna, Abuja and other parts of the country said they have not been able to receive bulk electricity from the national supply line. “We regret to inform you that the power outage being experienced in our franchise […]
News

S’West has highest abusers of drugs in Nigeria –NDLEA

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

The Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Buba Marwa, has said the South-West has the highest abusers of drugs in Nigeria, saying 22.4 percent of people living in the region abuse drug.   Marwa also declared that drug abuse prevalence in Nigeria “is three times the global average, showing approximately that 15 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica