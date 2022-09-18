2023: INEC dragged to court over alleged failure to allow Nigerians complete voter registration process

Francis Iwuchukwu

No fewer than 24 Nigerians have instituted a legal action against the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for allegedly failing to give them and other seven million Nigerians adequate time and opportunity to complete their voter registration after they have carried out their registration online.

Suing for themselves and on behalf of seven million other Nigerians, the plaintiffs are seeking to complete the registration process so that they can obtain their permanent voter cards (PVCs), and exercise their right to vote.

It would be recalled that INEC had recently made public that out of 10,487,972 Nigerians who carried out their pre-registration online, only 3,444,378 completed the process at a physical centre. This, according to the electoral body, represents just 32.8 per cent of completed online registration.

But in their legal offensive designated FHC/ABJ/CS/1662/2022, and filed last Friday at the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Nigeria, the Plaintiffs are seeking “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to re-activate its continuous voters’ registration exercise to allow the Plaintiffs to complete their registration and collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs).”

They are also praying to the court for “an order of mandamus to direct and compel INEC to provide adequate facilities and deploy personnel to the registration units of the Plaintiffs to enable them to complete their registration and collect their PVCs.”

