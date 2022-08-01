2023: INEC ends voter registration exercise

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has drawn the curtain close, for its continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise.

The exercise, which began on June 28 last year, was earlier billed to end on June 30 this year, but was extended following a court injunction in a suit filed by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP).

The order was vacated on July 13 by the court, which affirmed that INEC has the power to appoint a date to suspend the CVR, provided that it is not later than 90 days before the date fixed for the general election, as provided in section 9(6) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye had explained that the July 31 date for termination of the exercise, was to enable the commission clean-up the register to remove multiple registrants with the use of Automated Biometric Identification System (ABIS).

According to him, the commission would display national register of voters (both existing and new registrants) in each of the 8,809 registration wards across the 774 local government areas, for public scrutiny, for a period of one week

He added that INEC would use the remaining period to print millions of permanent voters’ cards (PVCs) for all fresh registrants and applicants for transfer and transfer of lost or damaged PVCs, as well as “Ensure that there is ample time for voters to collect their PVCs ahead of the 2023 general election.”

At the time the exercise ended on Sunday, many intending registrants were still on queue, and were not attended to.

There were also reported cases of malfunctioning of machines, and other hitches. Director, Voter Education and Publicity (VEP) Ayodele Aluko, in reaction to the possibility of mop up exercise to accommodate registrants affected by malfunctioning of the machines, said “Let’s wait till tomorrow (today) pls.”

