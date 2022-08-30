2023: INEC facing security, geographical challenges, says Okoye

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it is determined to conduct free and fair elections next year despite the enormous challenges before it.

INEC National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye, at the inauguration of Election Crisis Communication Team (ECCT), initiated by the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), said the commission was facing geographical and security challenges, in the run up to the elections.

Okoye said with projected voter population of about 95 million as well as 1,76,846 polling units, spread across 8,809 electoral wards, 774 local government areas, 37 States of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), INEC faces the problem of security. He also noted geographical challenges, stating that INEC staff require water transportation systems in some states, while in other communities, polling and commission staff could only access communities by motorbikes and human carriers.

“Therefore, ensuring the safety and security of voters, election personnel and materials, candidates, party agents, observers, the media, and transporters would be an enormous task, especially in the context of the current security dynamics in Nigeria,” Okoye stated.

He, however, assured that the Commission is determined and confident of conducting free, fair, transparent and inclusive election in 2023. “To perform these tasks effectively, the commission has since recognised the role of effective communication.

“That is the reason behind the commission’s communication policy, which it continues to update and apply. “The commission continues to provide timely and important information relating to the electoral process, especially in the area of changes in the law, the deepening of the use of technology in the electoral process, the conduct of elections and the management of different aspects of the electoral process,” he added

