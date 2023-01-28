News Top Stories

2023: INEC holds mock accreditation Feb 4

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is to hold mock accreditation on February 4, to test the workability of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines to be used for the conduct of the election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, at a meeting on Friday with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) from the 36 states and Abuja, said the commission has taken delivery of BVAS needed for the general elections. “We have also dutifully tested each machine in our offices nationwide to ensure its functionality.The next step is to conduct field tests across the country involving actual voters.

“For this reason, and in readiness for nationwide deployment, the commission is conducting a mock accreditation of voters similar to what was done ahead of the recent Ekiti and Osun state governorship elections.’’ Yakubu, who disclosed that the mock accreditation would take place in 436 polling units nationwide, further stated that 12 polling units have been; “designated in each state of the federation and four in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on the equality of the country’s 109 senatorial districts for the exercise.” He stated that a com- prehensive list of the polling units, including their names and PU code numbers, as well as their distribution by state, senatorial district, local government and registration area (ward) will be uploaded to the commission’s website soon.

He appealed to registered voters in the affected polling units; “to appear on the scheduled date with their PVCs for the mock exercise. “Doing so will help to reassure the public of the robustness of our system and to strengthen our processes ahead of the general election. “Civil society organisations, the media and the general public are welcome to observe the process. At the end of the exercise, the 436 BVAS machines involved will be reconfigured before they are deployed for the general election.” He stated that the commission was encouraged by the determination of registered voters nationwide to collect their PVCs.

According to him, out of 940,200 PVCs delivered to Lagos State, which has the highest number of registered voters in the country, 839,720 PVCs have been collected representing 89.3 per cent of the total figure, as at Thursday this week. He assured that INEC would not “hesitate to consider additional measures to ensure that all citizens have ample opportunity to collect their PVCs ahead of the general election. “We wish to assure Nigerians that the commission will always be responsive to the needs of the electorate.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

No party congress in Kwara until all members are registered –Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilori n

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State loyal to the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, have been assured that there would be no party congress in the state until all members of the group are registered.   The Minister, who disclosed this at the commissioning of their Party’s Secretariat on Saturday […]
News

Cloud Exchange partners Huawei to unveil first tier IV data centre

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

A leading system integrator in West Africa and provider of end-to-end Information Technology (IT) system solutions, Cloud Exchange, has in collaboration with telecommunications giant, Huawei, launched Africa’s first uptime institute tier IV modular prefabricated data centre. The centre is the highest level of availability threshold obtainable in the world of Data Centres so far. Cloud […]
News

How Ian Prukner Sets an Example by Always Keeping His Team Motivated

Posted on Author Our Reporters

It’s remarkable how much information is available online; however few people have the ability to apply that knowledge, stay motivated, and find true success. A great leader is always training their people and continues innovating in order to expand. They know what to specialize in, what their niche is, how to keep their organization motivated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica