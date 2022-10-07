News

2023: INEC insists election’ll be free, fair

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu insists the 2023 election will be free, fair, and credible. In his keynote address at the 2022 Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Lagos, the INEC boss assured voters that their votes will count.

Yakubu admitted that with the lifting of the ban on campaigning, the tempo of political activities has increased. The chairman said: “The 2023 general election is fast approaching. It is now 141 days to Election Day. Polling units will open at 8:30 am on Saturday, February 25, 2023, for national elections (Presidential and National Assembly) and the same time on Saturday, March 11, 2023, for state elections( governorship and state assembly). “Campaign in public by political parties officially commenced on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, therefore, the tempo of political activities has increased as parties, candidates and their supporters commence campaigns, rallies, processions and media advertisements to canvass the support of the electorate.

“The Commission has published the final list of 15,322 candidates for the election contesting 1,491 seats (one presidential, 28 governorship, 109senatorial, 360Houseof Representatives and 993 House of Assembly constituencies). I wish to restate once again the commitment of INEC to credible elections. Voteswillcontinue to count and will be the sole determinant of the electoral outcome.” According to him, the technological innovations
introduced by the commission will guarantee and protect the sanctity of the choice made by Nigerians at the polls. Hesaid:“Thedeployment of theBimodalVoterAccreditation System (BVAS) with itsdualfingerprintandfacial biometric accreditation process has ensured that only genuine voters are accredited to vote during the election. This has curtailed the incidence of multiple voting and other sharp practices associated with voter accreditation during elections. The BVAS has come to stay and will be theonlymeansbywhichvoters will be accredited in the election.”

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

