News

2023: INEC laments 800,000 unclaimed PVCs in Ogun

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State on Wednesday disclosed that about 820,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected by voters in the state.

This is coming less than six weeks to the general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Niyi Ijalaye disclosed this while speaking to journalists in his office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He stated that, before the Continuous Voters Registration (CRV) exercise, about 400,000 voters’ cards were uncollected, saying that the uncollected cards have risen to 820,000 after the CVR exercise.

Ijalaye added that the uncollected cards may not be unconnected with possible demise of owners, while stressing that others may have relocated from the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Senate probes Shell over Joint Venture breach, seeks $200m refund to FG

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, constituted an Ad Hoc Committee to investigate Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) over non-compliance with the Petroleum Act and breach of the Joint Venture Agreement entered into with the Federal Government. The Ad Hoc committee was mandated to probe the Oil Mining Lease granted to SPDC between 1959 to 1989, and 1989 […]

Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade,
News

Nigeria won’t be safe until politicians no longer feel secured – Cleric

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Abeokuta

Popular cleric in Ogun state, Prophet Sunday Dare Iyunade, has accused the political class of contributing to the challenges of insecurity bedeviling the country, insisting that “Nigeria will not be safe until politicians no longer feel secured.” He therefore called for the withdrawal of security operatives attached to VIPs and politicians, accusing them of turning […]
News

CBN’s N25bn Agric Loan: No apology to Omo-Agege, others – Okowa

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA

Delta state Governor Ifeanyi Okowa yesterday said he owns nobody apology for accessing the single digit oil palm loan of N25 billion that was guaranteed for farmers by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The governor who lambasted his detractors, including the Deputy Senate President, Chief Ovie Omo-Agege, for wanting set him against genuine budding […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica