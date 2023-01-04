2023: INEC laments 800,000 unclaimed PVCs in Ogun

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun State on Wednesday disclosed that about 820,000 Permanent Voters Cards (PVC) are yet to be collected by voters in the state.

This is coming less than six weeks to the general elections.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Niyi Ijalaye disclosed this while speaking to journalists in his office in Abeokuta, the state capital.

He stated that, before the Continuous Voters Registration (CRV) exercise, about 400,000 voters’ cards were uncollected, saying that the uncollected cards have risen to 820,000 after the CVR exercise.

Ijalaye added that the uncollected cards may not be unconnected with possible demise of owners, while stressing that others may have relocated from the state.

