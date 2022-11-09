News

2023: INEC might jeopardise election over APGA crisis

The National Chairman of theAllProgressivesGrand Alliance(APGA), Chief Edozie Njoku said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) stands to jeopardize the next year’s election, should they continue to recognize Chief Victor Oye as the NationalChairmanof APGA. Njoku stated this yesterday in Abuja, while briefing Journalists on the clarification letter written by Justice Mary Odili rtd on the APGA crisis.

There has been a tussle between Chief Victor Oye and Chief Edozie Njoku on who is the substantive National Chairman of APGA. The tussle had led to a ruling of the Supreme Court recognizing Chief Njoku but the judgement was misinterpreted and INEC continued to recognized Chief Oye and his faction as the National Leadership of the party.

However, to set the records straight of the Supreme Court ruling on the APGA crisis with Justice Odili as the lead Justice, she responded to a letter written to her by Chief Njoku. In the letter titled: “Re: Request for a clarification letter as regards to the 9th of May 2022, correction of name by Your Lordship on the Supreme Court Appeal No:SC/ CV/687/2021, addressed to Chief Edozie Njoku as National Chairman and copied to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kayode Ariwoola and four other Justices.

 

