2023: INEC not under any political pressure to deliver, says Okoye

The National Electoral Commissioner for information and Voter Education of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Festus Okoye, has said that the commission is not under any pressure to deliver any political party in the 2023 general election. Speaking on the Channels Television programme, Politics Today, Okoye also said that the chairman of the commission, Mahmood Yakubu, is not under pressure to resign from his position.

He said the only pressure the commission is under is the pressure to deliver free, fair and credible elections. “For me, the pressure Nigerian people are applying on the chairman of the commission, on the Independent National Electoral Commission, on resident electoral commissioners and all the staff of the commission can be akin to political pressure. “So that is the only pressure I’m aware of.

Before the INEC chairman or commissioners of the commission can be removed, it must go through the constitutional process,” he said. Okoye reassured Nigerians that the commission will deliver credible, free and fair elections in 2023. He said the commission has never deviated and the commission has been working assiduously and courageously to deliver on its mandate. He promised that the commission is using improved technology to prevent electoral malpractices in the coming elections. He said what the commission has been doing is to keep on innovating and keep on improving in every election.

 

